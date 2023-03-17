iPhone 15 Pro Max’s immersive screen will ‘break the record’ for thinnest smartphone bezels

We know quite a bit about what to expect from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup this year, courtesy of CAD files and exclusive renders obtained by 9to5Mac. A new rumor puts the design changes into a broader context, concluding that the iPhone 15 Pro Max “will break the record” and have the smallest bezels of any smartphone…

iPhone 15 Pro Max’s ultra-thin bezels

In a post on Twitter, leaker Ice Universe reiterated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature significantly slimmer bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The bezels, or the black edge between the display and the rest of the unibody design, will reportedly measure in at just 1.55 mm.

How does this compare to the competition? “iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record,” today’s rumor says. Currently, the Android-powered (iPhone clone) Xiaomi 13 has the smallest bezels of any smartphone, measuring just 1.81 mm. The iPhone 14 Pro bezels, for comparison, measure 2.17 mm while the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 bezels measure 1.95 mm.

For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, this represents a roughly 28% reduction in the thickness of the bezels around the screen, in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm）

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a handful of other notable design changes. For instance, rumors suggest it will have a smaller camera bump thanks to the switch to a periscope lens. It will also adopt a slightly curved design, where the glass curves slightly around the edges, creating a more seamless transition to the frame.

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max Difference Height 160.7 mm 159.9 mm -0.84 mm Width 77.6 mm 76.7 mm -0.87 mm Thickness 7.85 mm 8.3 mm +0.4 mm Camera bump thickness 4.18 mm 3.6 mm -0.59 mm Total thickness 12.03 mm 11.84 mm -0.19 mm Bezel thickness 2.17 mm 1.55 mm -0.62 mm

Ice Universe also corroborates that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a “titanium alloy middle frame with a frosted process.” The iPhone 15 lineup will also switch to USB-C for connectivity this year, replacing the decade-old Lightning connector.

You can keep up with the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rumors in our complete guides. What are your thoughts on how the rumors are shaping up? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon