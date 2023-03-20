iOS hit Subway Surfers surpasses 4 billion worldwide downloads

Coming up on its 11th birthday in May, the super popular endless-runner Subway Surfers has hit the impressive milestone of 4 billion downloads. The news comes as the game recently launched its latest World Tour update.

Subway Surfer developer SYBO shared the news today at GDC 2023 and comes after the game saw major growth in 2022 as it was the “most-downloaded mobile game.”

“Over ten years in the making, we’re beyond proud of our team at SYBO for hitting this milestone of 4 billion downloads and grateful to our global community of Surfers who have stayed devoted to the game along the way,” said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. “2022 was a pivotal year for Subway Surfers as it was named the most-downloaded mobile game, and this year we plan on giving fans fresh ways to engage with the IP.”

The 4 billion downloads number almost certainly includes all mobile platforms, not just iOS, but it’s a huge accomplishment nonetheless. And it was just in 2020 that it hit 3 billion downloads.

SYBO shared that the endless-runner sees over 20 million daily active users and more than 150 million monthly active users. That’s an impressive feat after more than a decade. The developer believes that’s been possible by focusing on:

Fresh content

Consistent updates

Robust engagement strategies

SYBO also noted that Subway Surfers has gone viral on TikTok over the last year with over 31 million views per month on average plus a strong YouTube channel that has seen 320 million views.

Notably, SYBO created a brand new game for Apple Arcade last summer called Subway Surfers Tag

Last week, the latest World Tour of Subway Surfers kicked off with an underwater theme. If you haven’t played in a while or never tried it, you can pick up Subway Surfers from the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases available.