Nanoleaf launches Matter-enabled A19, BR30, GU10, Recessed Downlight, and Lightstrip

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 22 2023 - 7:12 am PT
1 Comment

Last fall Nanoleaf announced that it would be bringing Matter to its Essentials smart lighting lineup along with launching some new bulb types. Now the latest products have arrived with Thread/Matter for the smart A19, GU10, BR30 bulbs, Recessed Downlight, and Lightstrip.

I previously reviewed the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 and Lightstrip with hub-free HomeKit and Thread support. Now the Essentials line is more versatile than ever with new bulb types plus the addition of Matter support.

Nanoleaf announced the news in a blog post and promo video. As a refresher, Matter is a new smart home standard born out of a collaboration between Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, the Connectivity Standards Alliance, and more. The big idea is to make it seamless for customers to know a smart home device will work with their setup (cross-platform) and also make them faster, more reliable, secure, and easy to use.

Here are the new Matter Essentials smart lights:

Those prices are quite competitive, especially the BR30 and GU10 bulb 3-packs. Check out the promo video for the new Matter lights below for a closer look. And for more details, here’s my review of the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 and Lightstrip:

