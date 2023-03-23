IFTTT adding AI-based automations for Pro+ subscribers

The popular automation platform IFTTT is taking a next step to help users increase productivity. With its latest update, IFTTT Pro+ subscribers now have access to AI-based automations for generating content.

IFTTT now features AI automations

As announced by the company in a blog post, IFTTT is launching three new fully AI-based automations, following the success of tools like ChatGPT. These are AI Social Creator, AI Content Creator, and AI Summarizer. IFTTT’s automations can be combined with third-party apps and platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

With AI Social Creator, users can automate social media content for their blog posts. AI Content Creator goes beyond that and helps you create posts for your blog by generating entire drafts based on your ideas.

There’s also AI Summarizer, which as the name suggests, is able to summarize extensive content by making it easy to understand. You can use it to summarize the posts of an RSS feed, for example. Of course, all the content is generated by artificial intelligence.

We’re launching 3 AI services today, all designed to save you time and increase your productivity. The services all use our Queries feature to prompt the AI, and can be combined with the Triggers and Actions of the almost 800 services now available on IFTTT.

But one thing to keep in mind is that, at least for now, the new AI-based automations are only available to subscribers of IFTTT Pro+, which costs $5 per month. However, users can try out the new features for free with a limited time trial subscription. You can learn more about these features on the IFTTT website.