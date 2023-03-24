WhatsApp working on short video messages for iPhone users

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp currently offers multiple ways to communicate beyond text, such as pictures, videos, and even calls. However, WhatsApp is now working on a new feature that will let iPhone users send short video messages to other people.

Video messaging on WhatsApp will work just like on Telegram

WABetaInfo found the new option hidden in a beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone. The feature is not yet available to users, even those with the beta version installed, which suggests that WhatsApp is still working on it. But WABetaInfo was able to turn it on to check how it will work. Essentially, it works pretty much the same way as Telegram’s short video messages.

Sending video messages on WhatsApp will be as easy as sending audio messages. Users can simply tap and hold a button to record a video of up to 60 seconds. Once the video is sent, it is shown in the chat in a circular format and plays automatically. Another interesting detail is that these short video messages are end-to-end encrypted and can’t be saved or forwarded – but screenshots are allowed.

The feature will certainly help users to better express themselves, especially when they want to show something important with the camera very quickly. Unfortunately, it’s uncertain when WhatsApp plans to make short video messages available to everyone.

More about WhatsApp

Earlier this week, WhatsApp announced new features to enhance the group chat experience on its platform. With its latest update, the popular instant messaging app now lets admins decide who can join a group. In addition, it has become easier to check which groups you have in common with other contacts.

WhatsApp also began rolling out voice support for posting status updates. The platform has also been working on a new Expiring Groups feature for specific occasions. In addition to Expiring Groups, WhatsApp has also been testing a new option to let users edit sent messages, similar to Telegram and iMessage.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 12 or later.