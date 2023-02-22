WhatsApp still working on feature to edit messages just like iMessage and Telegram

WhatsApp last year began working on the ability to edit sent text messages, just as users can already do in apps like iMessage and Telegram. The feature was introduced in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android and we haven’t heard anything about it since then. However, the platform is still working on this feature, this time for the iOS app.

WhatsApp to let user edit sent messages

As noted by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone enables the option to edit messages for a small group of users. The feature works similarly to what has already been implemented in the Android beta, in which users can simply press a message and tap the “Edit” button.

However, unlike Telegram, WhatsApp will restrict how users can edit sent messages. For instance, users will only have 15 minutes to edit a message after it has been sent. The approach is similar to that of iMessage, which also has a 15-minute limit for editing messages.

But while iMessage shows a history of the edits to other users, WhatsApp will only show an “edited” label on messages that have been edited by the sender. In this case, the approach is more similar to that of Telegram. Another thing to keep in mind is that the edit option only works for text messages, but not for image, video, and document captions.

There are no details on when WhatsApp plans to make this feature available to the public. However, considering the fact that the feature has just been released to users of the WhatsApp beta for iPhone, the official rollout might happen really soon.

More about WhatsApp

Earlier this week, WhatsApp released an update for its iOS app that adds picture-in-picture support for video calls. As such, users can open another app without interrupting the call.

At the same time, the Meta-owned platform has been working on a new newsletter feature that will let creators distribute messages to a large number of users. The feature will potentially work in the same way as Telegram’s channels.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 12 or later.

Read also: