WhatsApp rolling out update for its iPhone app with picture-in-picture for video calls

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is now rolling out a major update to its iPhone app. Users will now be able to use the picture-in-picture feature during video calls, so that the call won’t be interrupted when you need to access another app.

WhatsApp getting picture-in-picture support

Picture-in-picture support was first announced in December last year by WhatsApp and then made available to WhatsApp Beta users. Starting today, any iPhone user will be able to take advantage of WhatsApp video calls with picture-in-picture.

The release notes for version 23.3.77 of the app, which was just made available in the App Store, confirms that it adds support for picture-in-picture. The PiP feature in WhatsApp works the same way as in other apps, such as Apple’s FaceTime. Once you join a video call and minimize the app, it automatically shows the video in a small floating window that overlays other apps.

But there’s more coming with today’s WhatsApp update. According to the company, iPhone users can now also add captions when sending documents. In addition, WhatsApp now supports long descriptions for groups and custom avatars.

You can check the full release notes below:

With support for iOS Picture in Picture (PiP), you can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without your video being paused.

You can now add captions when sending documents

Added support for longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe your groups

You can now create personalized avatars and use them as stickers and profile photos. Go to Settings > Avatar to get started.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp began testing a new feature that transcribes audio messages into text. The audio messages are processed locally to ensure privacy and security. However, this feature remains available exclusively to WhatsApp Beta users, and it’s unclear when it will become available to the public.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 12 or later.

