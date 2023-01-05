WhatsApp will now let users connect through a proxy to bypass internet censorship

WhatsApp is certainly one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it’s available in a lot of different countries. However, the app is blocked in some regions due to local internet censorship. But Meta now wants to challenge these restrictions, as the company announced that users will soon be able to connect to WhatsApp through a proxy server.

WhatsApp now works with proxy servers

As detailed by WhatsApp in a blog post, the messaging app will now support proxy servers. For those unfamiliar, a proxy works as a third layer between the user and the internet. It can be used to ensure better security and privacy when browsing the web.

But for WhatsApp, proxy server support will allow users to connect to the platform even in countries where WhatsApp is blocked. The company says there will be servers set up by volunteers and organizations “dedicated to helping others communicate freely.” WhatsApp also highlights that messages sent through a proxy server will remain end-to-end encrypted.

Connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption — ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta.

The announcement comes after Iran’s local government blocked access to both WhatsApp and Instagram last year as both platforms had been used by protesters to share news about human rights violations. Unfortunately, situations like this still happen in many places around the world. According to WhatsApp, the company is working to make sure “these internet shutdowns never occur.”

WhatsApp has also made available a guide for users interested in creating their own proxy server for friends and family. Users will be able to find the new option by going into the Storage and Date settings within WhatsApp. Proxy server support is now being rolled out for iPhone and Android users, so make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed.

