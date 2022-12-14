WhatsApp promises picture-in-picture support for video calls on iPhone in 2023

WhatsApp has confirmed that it plans to roll out picture-in-picture support for video calls on iPhone starting next year. The feature is currently in beta testing with some users, but the company plans a broader rollout for everyone in 2023…

WhatsApp made this announcement in a blog post today, focused on recapping some of the other enhancements it’s made to video and audio calling throughout 2022. Here’s a rundown of some of the improvements WhatsApp made to calling this year:

32-person calls: You can now start a video or voice call on your mobile device with up to 32 people — four times the previous amount.

You can now start a video or voice call on your mobile device with up to 32 people — four times the previous amount. Message or mute participants: Long-pressing on a participant will enlarge the video or audio feed and allow you to either mute or message them separately, while keeping the calls going.

Long-pressing on a participant will enlarge the video or audio feed and allow you to either mute or message them separately, while keeping the calls going. Call links: Whether you’re making a last-minute call or planning one ahead, you can easily invite people to a group call by sharing a call link.

Whether you’re making a last-minute call or planning one ahead, you can easily invite people to a group call by sharing a call link. Colorful waveforms: Now, you can easily see who is speaking if their camera is off.

Now, you can easily see who is speaking if their camera is off. In-call banner notifications: See when someone new joins a group call.

While these features are broadly available for WhatsApp users already, and have been for months, there’s one feature users have been waiting on for awhile.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp beta testers spotted that the company was testing support for picture-in-picture video calls on iPhone. This is similar to what’s already available for FaceTime calls. WhatsApp has now confirmed that this feature is in testing, with an expected launch sometime next year.

Picture-in-Picture on iOS: Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen.

There’s no firm release date on when WhatsApp will roll out picture-in-picture support to all iPhone users. Instead, the company simply says it’s coming next year.

Have you tried out any of the new video and audio calling features that have come to WhatsApp this year? How does the experience compare to FaceTime? Let us know down in the comments.

