WhatsApp working on new Expiring Groups feature for specific occasions

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 8 2023 - 3:21 pm PT
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to its platform recently, and soon users will have a new option for managing groups. More specifically, the popular messaging platform has been testing a new Expiring Group feature. As the name suggests, the new option will remind the user to delete a group after a period.

Here’s how WhatsApp’s Expiring Groups feature works

Imagine that you need to create a group chat for a specific event, such as organizing a birthday party or inviting your friends over for dinner. After the event, the group may become useless, but it will remain there until the group owner deletes it or all members leave.

With Expiring Groups, the user who created the group can set a deadline to delete it. Right now, the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone offers options to expire groups after a day, a week, or after a custom date. After this deadline, WhatsApp will prompt the user to delete the group – meaning it won’t happen automatically.

As noted by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be released for everyone in a future update to the app. Even with the latest beta version of WhatsApp, users may not be able to see the new Expiring Groups option for now.

In addition to Expiring Groups, WhatsApp has also been testing a new option to let users edit sent messages, similar to Telegram and iMessage. At the same time, the Meta-owned platform has been working on a new newsletter feature that will let creators distribute messages to a large number of users. The feature should work in the same way as Telegram’s channels.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp released an update for its iOS app that adds picture-in-picture support for video calls. As such, users can open another app without interrupting the call. More recently, the iPhone app gained the ability to let users create their own stickers using their photos.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 12 or later.

