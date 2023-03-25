Here’s how to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone, Apple TV, and web [U: Elite 8]

Like last year, the 2023 NCAA tournament is being broadcast across multiple networks. Fortunately, you can stream all the games from one place with the NCAA’s app as well as a few other options. Follow along for how to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, the web, plus the full schedule, and more.

Update: The Elite 8 kicks off tonight, March 25.

The first four teams facing off for the Elite 8 are Kansas State vs Florida Atlantic and Gonzaga vs UConn tonight. And tomorrow, March 26 will see San Diego State vs Creighton and Texas vs Miami.

Check out all the details below on tip-off times and how and where to watch.

The men’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. While the NCAA’s website will feature some live coverage, all of the games will be live streaming on the NCAA March Madness Live app which has been updated this year with iOS 16’s Live Activities, CarPlay, and more.

And the women’s tournament will be broadcast by ESPN and available to stream with the ESPN app and online.

Below we’ll cover how to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone and more plus the full schedule and where each game will be broadcast.

How to watch March Madness 2023 on iPhone, Apple TV, web

March Madness Live app

You can watch all the March Madness 2023 games in one place with the NCAA March Madness Live app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV – but a TV provider login is required

If you don’t have cable/a provider login, you can pick up a streaming live TV plan with DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV to get full access through the March Madness Live app Free trials available with DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV



Paramount+, TBS, TNT, and truTV

Alternatively, you can watch any of the games on CBS with an over-the-air antenna

You can watch the CBS broadcast games with Paramount+ Premium on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web (free trial, $9.99/month after) Make sure to pick the Premium plan to get live March Madness games (skip the Showtime add-on) and use promo code “ADVANCE” to get a 30-day trial instead of the standard 7-day trial (via Hip2Save) Also, T-Mobile customers should have access to Paramount+ free for a year



If you don’t want to use the March Madness Live app, you can also use the TBS, TNT, or truTV apps – but a TV provider login is required

March Madness 2023 schedule and channel – all times Eastern

March 25 – Elite 8

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 6:09 p.m. ET | TBS

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 UConn | 8:49 p.m. ET | TBS

March 26 – Elite 8

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 2:20 p.m. ET | CBS

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 5:05 p.m. ET | CBS

April 1 – Final Four

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. ET | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. ET | CBS

April 3 – National Championship

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9 p.m. ET | CBS

Thanks for checking out our guide on how to watch March Madness 2023!

Schedule via NCAA.com