Review: Nomad Modern Band pairs well with any Apple Watch for a premium design at an affordable price

Nomad recently launched a new English Tan colorway of its leather Modern Band for Apple Watch. Coming with polished, brushed hardware in silver or black, this premium yet affordable leather band works no matter what Apple Watch finish you have. Follow along for our full review.

Nomad Modern Band specs

Full grain, sustainably sourced leather

Develops a rugged patina

Custom stainless steel lugs and buckle in silver or black

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Fits 42, 44, 45, and 49mm Apple Watches

Fits wrist sizes 150 to 210mm (I found it to be a better fit for 165mm wrists and larger)

Price: $59.95

Materials and build

As highlighted in the specs above, the two major components of the Modern Band are made up of high-quality materials – sustainably sourced full-grain leather and marine grade 316 stainless steel.

The band uses two collars, one-fixed and one moveable to hold down the remainder of the strap after securing it with the steel pin.

The Modern Band has a premium build quality which is no surprise coming from Nomad. And it has a clean and modern, yet traditional aesthetic with a simple wordmark stamped on the inside of the band’s leather.

The stainless steel hardware has a neat finish, the best way I can describe is polished brushed. More on that below.

When you consider everything you’re getting at 40% (or more) below what Apple charges for its leather bands, the Modern Band feels like a great value.

In use

A couple of things I noticed as soon as I unboxed the Nomad Modern Band in English Tan. First, it has a more vibrant and bright finish in real-life compared to Nomad’s website. That was a bonus for me as I love the more orangey, vibrant hue. Keep in mind as the band develops a patina over time, the finish will darken.

Second, I was curious if the silver stainless steel hardware was going to work with the titanium finish of the Apple Watch Ultra. I was pleasantly surprised that it looks great.

As mentioned above, Nomad has dialed in a subtle polished brushed finish on the stainless steel lugs and buckle. It has a little bit more shine than the Apple Watch Ultra case, but they complement each other nicely.

The Modern Band hardware’s finish also means it should work great with stainless steel (graphite or silver), aluminum (midnight or silver), space black Hermès, or even (PRODUCT) RED.

I found the Modern Band to be comfortable and soft out of the box and noticed it softening up more over the last four weeks of using it – without using any leather softener.

Fit

A couple of notes on fit. I have a smaller wrist at a 6.75-inch (171mm) circumference and the Modern Band was the best fit for me when using the second or third to last hole.

I would guess that for those with wrists around 6.5 inches (165mm), you’d be on the very last hole and it may still be a looser fit. If you have a wrist smaller than 165mm, I think this is probably not the band for you.

Nomad Modern Band for Apple Watch wrap-up

With Apple’s leather bands priced from $99 all the way up to $849 for the specialty Hermès options, the Nomad Modern Band offers a premium strap at an affordable $59.95. Sure there are plenty of cheaper “leather” bands around but not with the quality and craftsmanship that Nomad has.

Pros:

Full-grain, sustainably sourced leather

316 stainless steel

Pairs well with almost any Apple watch finish

Fair price

Cons:

Not available for the smaller 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watches

One size fits most – not a great fit for wrists under 6.5-inches (165mm)

Overall, I give the Nomad Modern Band a 4.5/5 rating. Making it available for all Apple Watch sizes and a shorter version for smaller wrists would push that to a 5/5 in my opinion.

You can pick up the English Tan Modern Band direct from Nomad.

The company also offers the English Tan for its Modern Leather Case for iPhone and Modern Case for AirPods Pro.