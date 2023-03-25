Watch the Ted Lasso cast talk season three and ‘rebuilding Richmond’ [Video]

Ted Lasso season three is in full swing, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday on Apple TV+. To celebrate the new season, Apple has shared a fun “inside look” at the behind-the-scenes process for the show’s third season. Check it out below.

The video, which was posted to the Apple TV channel on YouTube, includes talking head-style interviews with the cast and crew of the show, including Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and many more. The cast discusses how Ted Lasso parallels their real lives, the possibility of a Nate redemption arc, and much more.

In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Ted Lasso season three is available to stream on Apple TV+. The season is twelve episodes and will conclude on May 31. The first two episodes are available now.