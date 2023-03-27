iPhone 15 reportedly set to ditch the physical SIM card in more countries this year

Apple began its switch to eSIM-only iPhones last year by ditching the physical SIM card altogether in the United States. According to a new report today, the company could expand its SIM card-free iPhone models to more countries in Europe this year with the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 going eSIM-only in more countries

The report comes from French news outlet iGeneration, which cites anonymous industry sources in saying the “iPhone 15 and 15 Pro could also be released without a physical SIM card in France.”

Whether or not Apple also employs this strategy in other countries across Europe and the rest of the world remains to be seen. Carriers in many countries have bolstered their eSIM infrastructure over the last several years, thanks in large part to Apple’s growing reliance on the tech.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro sold in the United States are the first iPhone models not to feature a physical SIM card slot. Instead, they rely fully on eSIM technology, sometimes referred to as embedded SIMs. This means there is no physical SIM card that has to be inserted into your iPhone or activated. Instead, you log in with your carrier information and the carrier will remotely provision your iPhone so it can be connected to their network.

Prior to the iPhone 14, however, Apple had been pushing eSIM usage for several years. The iPhone XS was the first model to add the technology, and each new iPhone since then has supported eSIM. Cellular versions of the iPad have relied on eSIM technology for even longer, as has the Apple Watch.

Do you think Apple’s eSIM technology is ready for global expansion? Let us know in the comments. Keep up with all of the latest iPhone 15 rumors in our complete guide.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon