Monday’s best deals: M2 Pro MacBook Pro $275 off, Apple Watch Milanese Loop $53, Beats earbuds, more

Save on Apple’s latest 16- and 14-inch inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros

Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is discounted for one of the very first times. Marking the third price cut to date, this is the only time we’ve seen it go on sale at the retailer outside of Amazon’s original $50 off launch promotion. Besting that previous offer from the beginning of the year, the new flagship macOS machine sells for $2,299 shipped. That knocks down the usual $2,499 going rate by $200 in order to deliver a new all-time low. This is also $75 under our previous mention.

Over at Expercom, you’ll also find a series of other configurations on sale, delivering added storage capacity and even more RAM with as much as $275 in savings attached. Everything is at a new all-time low too.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under-the-hood improvements centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. The MacBook has up to 22 hours of battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage, which also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is also marking down the smaller of the two M2 Pro form factors. The 14-inch 256GB version now clocks in at $1,899 for the Space Gray option. That’s the second-best to date at $100 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen in well over a month. It has only sold for less once before. And if you need more storage, the 1TB capacity clocks in at $2,299, down from its usual $2,499 price tag and landing at a new all-time low.

Aside from the smaller display, you’re pretty much looking at the same overall experience as the lead deal. There are the same under-the-hood improvements, thanks to the latest in Apple Silicon. On top of the M2 Pro chip, there’s also that same new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and all-day battery life.

Rare discounts land on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands at $53

Woot is now offering official Apple Watch Milanese Loop Bands at $53. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Available in both 45- and 41-mm stylings across several colorways, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the best discounts of the year. The 46% in savings undercuts our previous $81 mention and provides one of the lowest prices ever. Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is one of the company’s most iconic styles. Its premium stylings pair perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 8 to Ultra wearables and more.

Discounts land on Beats’ latest earbuds to start the week

Amazon today is kicking off the new workweek by discounting a series of Beats earbuds. Our top pick amongst the savings puts the spotlight on the Beats Studio Buds at $120. Available in five different styles, pricing is all down from the usual $150 going rate to deliver the second-best price of the year. This is the lowest we’ve seen in over a month, too, and one of the first chances overall to save in 2023.

Beats Studio Buds deliver many of the brand’s latest features with a more balanced price tag attached. Further accentuated by today’s discounts, these earbuds are just as handy for everyday listening on iPhone as they are on Android, with a true wireless design that comes backed by Apple’s H1 chip. There’s eight hours of listening on a single charge, which steps up to 24 hours, thanks to the companion USB-C charging case. Throw in active noise cancellation and IPX4 water resistance and one of five fresh styles, and you’re looking at the perfect buds for spring workouts and just everyday listening.

Alongside the Studio Buds highlighted above, we’re also tracking a collection of all-time low discounts on other various Beats earbuds. These aren’t entirely new drops to the best discounts yet, like the lead deal, but they match the lowest prices available that we’ve seen in previous summer sales and the like. They’re still all-around rare chances to save and, in some cases, only the second time on sale for the first markdown in months.

