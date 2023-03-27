 Skip to main content

Home+ gains the ability to mass edit HomeKit scenes and automations to replace broken devices

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Mar 27 2023 - 8:00 am PT
Home+ is a powerful app for taking your HomeKit experience to places that the regular Home app doesn’t even come close to touching. Whether you’re a casual user or a power user, Home+ has the features and tools you need to make the most of your smart home.

Home+ lets you access all characteristics of an accessory, even those that are not exposed by the Home app. This gives you greater control and flexibility over your devices and allows you to fine-tune their settings to your liking. Among its many popular features, my favorite is the ability to backup and restore, which lets you save your HomeKit configuration in case you need to reset your devices and restore without a iCloud backup.

One of the biggest challenges of managing HomeKit is dealing with broken accessories that need to be replaced in relation to your existing scenes and automations. With the new version of Home+, however, you can now mass edit your HomeKit scenes and automations with ease. When you add a replacement accessory to HomeKit, simply go to the detail screen of the old accessory in Home+ and select the “Replace Accessory” option. Home+ will automatically scan your scenes and automations and update them to use the new accessory instead of the old one. This includes editing events, conditions, and actions to ensure that the replacement accessory is used correctly.

Home+ can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and there is a $14.99/one-time unlock for all the features.

