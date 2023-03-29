 Skip to main content

Borrowing e-books from libraries will require Libby, as OverDrive app shutting down

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Mar 29 2023 - 5:48 am PT
Borrowing ebooks with Libby

If you’re currently using the OverDrive app when borrowing e-books from libraries, you’ll need to switch to Libby from May 1. The company first announced plans to sunset the older app way back in 2021 …

The company said then:

For the first step, we will remove the OverDrive app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Microsoft Store in February 2022 […]

In future phases, we will be actively encouraging OverDrive app users to switch to Libby, with a goal of moving most over by the end of 2022. We are committed to supporting a smooth transition for you and your users and will send you ongoing updates on the plans and timing for the eventual retirement of the OverDrive app.

As spotted by TechCrunch, the company has now announced a date for that retirement.

On May 1, 2023, the legacy OverDrive app will be discontinued. OverDrive users are now actively being encouraged to switch to Libby. Sunsetting the OverDrive app will simplify how you promote your library’s digital collection, train your staff, support your users, and promote the best reading experience for everyone. 

In Libby, users will find the same great titles from your library, in a beautiful, modern, easy-to-use app. Their loans, holds, and wish list items will be waiting for them in Libby. 

If you need a little help making the transition, or are new to borrowing e-books, the company offers a monthly webinar.

Join us for our one-hour Getting Started with Libby webinar, and learn Libby with the Experts! This webinar will show you everything you need to know to get started with Libby or to make the switch from the OverDrive app.

From downloading the app & signing in, to searching & borrowing titles, placing holds, adjusting reading settings, and more, our Libby experts are here to get you started. The session will close with a mini-quiz and live Q&A. 

If you can’t make the next date, register anyway and you’ll be emailed a link to a recording.

One issue that hasn’t yet been fully resolved is how to send borrowed e-books to Kindle. Libby lets you do this within the app, but the feature is currently limited to the US. We’d expect the company to work with Amazon to expand this capability.

