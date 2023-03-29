M2 Pro Mac mini now $49 off in Wednesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands $52, more

We’re now halfway through the week with all of today’s best discounts for Wednesday are up for grabs courtesy of 9to5Toys. This time around, a return to the all-time low on Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini takes the spotlight at $49 off. It’s then joined by much of the same best savings on official Apple Watch Leather Link bands at $52, as well as an Anker spring sale on iPhone essentials starting at $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini returns to all-time low

Apple just launched its new M2 Mac mini earlier in the year, and while we’ve seen a few discounts go live here and there, those have mostly been on the baseline configurations. Amazon today is now delivering a chance to save on the more capable M2 Pro model, dropping Apple’s most compact macOS machine to $1,250. That’s $49 off the usual $1,299 going rate and only the second discount to date on this configuration. We saw it land at this price back as February came to an end, but this is the only other discount so far.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and an 10-core CPU backed by a 16-core GPU and 512GB of storage. We also just took a hands-on look at the performance of Apple’s new machine over at 9to5Mac, too.

Official Apple Watch Leather Link bands land at $52

Woot today is now discounting Apple’s official Apple Watch Leather Link band in several styles at $51.99 each. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at 47% in savings and some of the best discounts ever. We have seen the smaller 41mm stylings go for $2 less once in the past, but the larger 45mm models are now resting at new all-time lows.

You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

Anker’s spring sale sale discounts iPhone essentials

Anker is back today with one of its famous mid-week Amazon storefront sales, this time around opening the floodgates to discount a collection of gear. In time to refresh your setup for spring, one of 9to5‘s favorite accessory makers is stealing back the spotlight from brands like Satechi and Belkin after seeing a series of other spring sales go live earlier in the week. Our top pick has the new Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger for $42. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since launching last fall at 30%. It’s the best price of the year and undercuts our previous mention by $6.

With enough juice to power up everything from the latest iPhone 14 or Pixel 7 to M2 MacBooks, Chromebooks, and everything in-between, this GaNPrime charger can dish out 65W from its three ports. There’s a pair of USB-C slots which can each tap into that 65W max output, as well as the USB-A slot for topping off smaller accessories and the like. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know.

