The Big Door Prize premieres on Apple TV+

Apple today premieres a new comedy drama series starring Chris O’Dowd, The Big Door Prize, based on the book of the same name. The first three episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+.

The series explores how the population of a town reacts when a mysterious ‘Morpho’ machine appears in the local store. The machine analyzes a person’s DNA and promises to tell them their true life’s potential. The machine spits out a card to every person who approaches it, hinting at their future. But how people interpret and react to these guides causes a butterfly effect of divergent consequences.

‘IT Crowd’ actor Chris O’Dowd headlines the cast of the series, which is written by Emmy-winning writer David West Read. The book the series is based on was a 2020 bestseller.

Critical reviews of the show have been largely positive and the show has already been (unofficially) renewed for a second season by Apple. In fact, production on season two has already begun.

How to watch The Big Door Prize

You can watch The Big Door Prize exclusively through the Apple TV+ streaming service. Get a free seven-day trial for new Apple ID accounts here. Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on various devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku and more.

New episodes of The Big Door Prize will release weekly, every Wednesday, through May 17.

Coming soon to Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize joins a slate of new TV shows and movies arriving this spring on Apple’s streaming service. This Friday, new movie Tetris, starring Taron Egerton, will be available to stream. In April, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans lead a new action rom-com Ghosted. Jennifer Garner stars in a new limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. And in May, new sci-fi series Silo premieres.

