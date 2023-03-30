How to watch WrestleMania 39 on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

WrestleMania 39 is set for this weekend, April 1 and 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood. Follow along for how to watch WrestleMania on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and web, including the universal championship match of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, and much more.

This year, WrestleMania is being broadcast on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network abroad. The Miz will be hosting this year’s WrestleMania and along with Reigns vs Rhodes for the universal championship title, other matches include:

Austin Theory vs John Cena

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Tag Team: The Usos vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Tag Team: Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky vs Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Edge vs Finn Bálor

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

International title Triple Threat Match: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

How to watch WrestleMania 39 on iPhone, iPad, Apple, and the web

In the US: If you don’t already have a Peacock account, you can get access to WrestleMania from $4.99.

Once set up, you can watch on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV with the Peacock app, the web, or any other supported device

If you’re outside the US you can watch on the WWE Network – if you don’t have access to that, you can likely watch on Peacock by using a VPN set to a US location.

When is WrestleMania 39?

On both April 1 and 2, the event starts at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

Keep up with all the latest news ahead of the event on the official WrestleMania Goes Hollywood website.

Images via WWE