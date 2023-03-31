Poll: Which new feature do you want to see in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17?

Apple this week officially announced WWDC 2023, this year’s edition of its annual developer conference. While the company typically doesn’t share details ahead of time about what will be unveiled at the event, Apple said that developers will learn more about the“latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.” Now we want to know what exactly our readers are expecting for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

What the rumors say about iOS 17

We’re less than three months away from WWDC, during which Apple will formally announce iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. However, we haven’t heard much about the updates so far. According to multiple reports, iOS 17 was originally planned to be a minor release focused on bug fixes and overall stability, as Apple’s engineers are busy working hard for the launch of the company’s rumored AR/VR headset.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that the company ordered its engineers and designers to prioritize the development of the new operating system for the headset. As a result, updates such as iOS 17 and macOS 14 weren’t expected to have major new features. But something may have changed recently.

Mark Gurman reported a few days ago that Apple reconsidered its plans for iOS 17 and asked engineers to work on some “nice to have” features that are frequently requested by iPhone and iPad users. However, the report makes no mention of what these much-requested features are.

Last year, Apple completely revamped the Lock Screen on the iPhone with iOS 16 and also added features like Live Activities, a redesigned Home app, and Stage Manager for the iPad.

What new features to expect for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17?

As mentioned before, none of the rumors clearly mention what to expect in iOS 17. However, based on what Gurman said, it’s not hard to imagine that Apple wants to offer even more customization options for users. The new Lock Screen on the iPhone is clearly a step forward, but there’s a lot more that users could do with it.

At the same time, Apple has reportedly been planning to open up more of its private APIs and even allow third-party app stores on iOS due to European Union regulations. This could result in iOS 17 having many more options to let users choose which default apps they want to use, for example.

Apple could also bring even more capabilities to Stage Manager on the iPad, not to mention much-needed enhancements to Siri – especially at a time when everyone is talking about artificial intelligence.

With all this in mind, which new feature do you want to see most in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below and also in the comments section.