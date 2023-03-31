Friday’s best deals: iPad mini 6 $99 off, World Backup Day hard drive and SSD sale, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs and headlined by one of the first chances to save this year on iPad mini 6. Dropping to the second-best price of the year at $99 off, it’s Apple’s most compact iPadOS experience and now an even better value. It’s also World Backup Day over at 9to5Toys and around the globe, and fittingly a whole host of storage discounts are live on hard drives, SSDs, and more. Plus, various Synology NAS are on sale at the best prices of the year, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 delivers Apple’s most compact iPadOS experience at $99 off

On sale for one of the first times of the year, Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 is now marked down to $399.99 shipped in several colors. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at $99 in savings as well as a match of the 2023 low. It’s only the third chance to save throughout this year, and the first one since back at the beginning of February. Today’s savings also comes within $1 of the all-time low, marking the second-best discount we’ve seen period, though the last time it fell that low was last fall.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but it still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

World Backup Day storage sale now live at up to 55% off

It’s World Backup Day, and as is tradition here at 9to5, we’ll be rounding up all of the best storage discounts. Ranging from hard drives to solid-state drives, microSD cards, and flash drives, the savings are now rolling in thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, B&H’s DealZone, and Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Across all three retailers, you’ll find some of the best prices to date with free shipping largely available on everything. Pricing does start at $13 throughout the entire sale at Amazon, earning you free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. This is the first massive storage sale of the year,and a perfect time to finally start practicing better backup habits, or just upgrade your gear with deep discounts across all of the top brands like WD, SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar, PNY, and CORSAIR.

Synology DS923+ 4-bay NAS sees first discount at $509

Joining all of the World Backup Day storage discounts now up for grabs, the savings are now carrying over to an assortment of NAS. Delivering discounts from all of our top brands like Synology, WD, and QNAP, these network attached storage units are the perfect option for taking full advantage of routine backups, setting up a Plex server, or taking your home automation to the next level. Time and time again we’ve written about why it’s time to build your own storage system around a NAS and lessening your reliance on cloud services in the meantime. Today is finally your best bet, with a discount going live on Synology’s 4-Bay DS923+ NAS leading the way courtesy of Amazon. Now dropping down to $509 for the very first time, today’s offer amounts to $600 in savings. It’s a new all-time low with $90 in savings attached.

Synology’s DS923+ NAS is one of the brand’s latest releases, and I’ve actually been testing this one out for the past few months. Debuting in December of last year, this model arrives with a 4-bay design that can house as much as 80TB of storage when deploying four 20TB drives. There’s even more modularity from the dual NVMe slots that enable hardware cache, as well as the optional 10GbE network card that can be swapped in. And while this model comes outfitted with 4GB of RAM out of the box, it can be upgraded to 32GB for the ultimate server experience. Best of all, you’ll be able to bring home all of those features for the best price yet.

