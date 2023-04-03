 Skip to main content

Dark Noise ambient sound app gets major update with new free tier and high quality stereo remasters

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 3 2023 - 4:11 pm PT
Dark Noise is a popular iPhone, iPad, and Mac app that lets users play ambient sounds to help them sleep, focus, and relax. This week, the developers behind the app released Dark Noise 3, which features a free tier for the first time, as well as high-quality stereo remasters.

What’s new with Dark Noise 3

As detailed in a blog post, the biggest new feature of version 3.0 is the addition of a free tier. Previously, the app only had a paid version – but this has now changed. Users can try the app for free with eight included sounds, plus access to features like infinite looping, shortcuts, Siri integration, and a timer.

Of course, those who want more will now have the option of subscribing to Dark Noise Pro. This optional upgrade unlocks 50 sounds, the ability to create custom mixes, a customizable app icon, and a range of in-app themes. It also includes 4 high-quality stereo remasters of existing sounds: Rain, Thunderstorm, Beach, and Airplane Interior.

According to the developers, future versions will have more remastered sounds, as well as a greater variety of sounds.

One thing to keep in mind is that users who purchased Dark Noise before version 3.0 will have access to all the features of the Pro subscription at no additional cost. Some features coming in the future may require a subscription, but all current features will remain available for users who have purchased the app in the past.

Dark Noise is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 15 or later or a Mac running macOS Monterey or later. The Dark Noise Pro subscription costs $2.99 per month or $19.99 per year. There’s also the option to purchase a lifetime license for $49.99.

