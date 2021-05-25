Dark Noise ambient sound app launches for Mac with iCloud syncing, adaptive design, more

Dark Noise is a popular iPhone and iPad app that lets you play ambient noise to sleep, focus, and relax, and now it’s officially coming to the Mac. The new Dark Noise for Mac app is full-featured and supports iCloud syncing, so all of your custom mixes sync between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Dark Noise had previously been available on M1 Macs, but it was simply the iPad version of the app running on the Mac. Today’s release expands Dark Noise to all Macs with a design optimized for the Mac platform.

One of the headlining features of Dark Noise for Mac is something called an “adaptive toolbar.” Developer Charlie Chapman explains that this feature allows you to easily shrink the Dark Noise window into a mini player, so it’s easily accessible without taking up too much screen real estate.

Taking advantage of the Mac platform, a new innovative “adaptive toolbar” UI allows you to shrink your window into a Mini Player to keep Dark Noise quickly accessible while taking up very little screen space. Dark Noise for Mac also features full menu support with keyboard shortcuts to feel right at home on your Mac.

Dark Noise for Mac includes all the same features as the iPhone and iPad versions of the app — save for Shortcuts integration, because the Shortcuts app is not available on the Mac. This includes widgets, iCloud syncing for widgets, Dark Mode, and more. Dark Noise is one of my favorite iPhone and iPad apps, and having a full-featured Mac app has been a huge boost for my workflow.

Dark Noise for Mac is a universal app alongside the iPhone and iPad versions. This means that it’s available for free to those users who have already bought the app on other platforms. If you haven’t yet purchased Dark Noise, you can download it on the App Store as a one-time purchase of $9.99.

