Mint Mobile data plans give most subscribers an extra 5GB/month at no extra cost

Mint Mobile data plans are being upgraded, with most subscribers getting an extra 5GB of mobile data per month. The upgrade applies to what are currently 10GB, 15GB, and “Unlimited” plans – while 4GB subscribers get 1GB extra …

The changes are (using 12-month plan prices for the comparison):

$15/month: Up from 4GB to 5GB

$20/month: Up from 10GB to 15GB

$25/month: Up from 15GB to 20GB

$30/month: Up from 35GB to 40GB, plus hotspot up from 5GB to 10GB

The top tier claims to be “unlimited” but has always had caps on full-speed service.

If you’re currently a Mint subscriber, you don’t need to do anything; you’ll get the increased limits on your first monthly data refresh after April 14.

Mint is writing to subscribers to advise them.

We’ve got some huge Mint-is-getting-better news for you. Starting 4/14, we’re increasing the amount of data on your plan and just like last time we did it, at no cost to you. Meaning your 10GB plan will turn into a 15GB plan. There’s nothing you need to do…except get ready to have more data for curating playlists, binging new shows and upping your selfie game. Your upgrade will go into effect when your monthly data refreshes after 4/14. Thanks for being awesome.

The company says that anyone signing up between now and April 14 will, of course, see the same upgrades.

We learned last month that T-Mobile will be acquiring Mint Mobile at some point this year, though the completion date isn’t yet known. Ryan Reynolds will retain a role after the purchase completes.