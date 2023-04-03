 Skip to main content

Tom Holland stars in new limited series ‘The Crowded Room’, streaming June 9 on Apple TV+

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 3 2023 - 9:02 am PT
Apple TV+ today announced that the new limited series The Crowded Room, inspired by the true story told in the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, will start streaming June 9. The show stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a character based on the real person Billy Milligan. Milligan was the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of dissociative identity disorder.

Sullivan is under investigation for his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin, a detective on the case.

When the series was ordered back in 2021, it was described as a drama anthology. Holland leads all ten episodes of the first season, but it is left open such that a different actor may take up the role for a possible second season.

The Crowded Room premieres on June 9 with the first three episodes. The remainder of the season will debut weekly, every Friday.

This marks Holland’s second project for Apple TV+, following the release of original film Cherry in 2021. It his first television role since rising to fame as Spiderman in the Marvel movie franchise.

