Apple schedules Q2 2023 earnings release for May 4 ahead of WWDC

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 4 2023 - 3:56 pm PT
Apple earnings release

Apple has just announced that it will release its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on Thursday, May 4. As usual, the company will release its Q2 2023 earnings report and then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

Apple to announce Q2 2023 results next month

Apple’s Q2 2023 covers the months of January, February, and March. Last quarter, Apple reported $117.15 billion in revenue with a profit of $29.99 billion. That was a decline of 5% in revenue and 13% in net income compared to the same quarter one year ago.

The company battled significant supply constraints in Q1 2023, primarily affecting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here’s the full breakdown for the fiscal Q1 2023, compared to fiscal Q1 2022 numbers: 

  • iPhone: $65.78 billion (vs. $71.63 billion)
  • Mac: $7.74 billion (vs. $10.85 billion)
  • iPad: $9.40 billion (vs. $7.25 billion)
  • Wearables, home, and accessories: $13.48 billion (vs. $14.70 billion)
  • Services: $20.78 billion (vs. $19.5 billion)

In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook told investors that iPhone revenue would have grown if not for supply issues. Cook also mentioned that the Apple Watch had a record number of first-time buyers last quarter.

Once again, Apple didn’t provide official guidance for Q2 2023. The company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings announcement comes ahead of WWDC 2023 during which the company is expected to unveil its next big product: a mixed reality headset.

The call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT, with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

More details about Apple’s fiscal results can be found on the company’s official website.

AAPL Company

