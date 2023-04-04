Soulver smart calculator app lands on iPad with iCloud sync, multitasking support, more

Soulver, the popular smart notepad calculator and one of my most-used Mac apps, is now available on iPad. Soulver for iPad offers all of the same powerful features as the Mac app, including live data, natural language calculations, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Soulver is described as a “smart replacement for your calculator app.” It gives instant answers to calculations in your text, allowing you to type out equations and words in natural language. It can best be described as a hybrid between a calculator app and a text editor.

Soulver is great as a simple calculator replacement. But it really shines when you use it to explore different scenarios and experiment with numbers. You can use words and numbers alongside each other and you almost never encounter an error. And all your work is automatically saved for you so you can reference it later.

Soulver also integrates data such as currency conversions, time zones, stock prices, and more. You can reference that data using natural language and instantly have the results calculated in the notepad sheet.

With this week’s release, Soulver is now available on iPad as well. This means you can access the app and all of your notes on iPad with built-in support for iCloud syncing.

Sheets sync with the Mac version over iCloud

It supports multiple windows, external .slvr files, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

There’s a neat floating number pad feature to make typing math on iPad easier

It also supports multiple windows and Split View and Slide Over, so you can use it alongside other apps

Soulver for iPad is available to download now with a free 30-day trial. After that, it’s a one-time purchase of $19.95 with no added in-app subscriptions. Soulver is one of my all-time favorite Mac apps, and it’s something that I can now integrate even deeper into my workflow thanks to the launch of a dedicated iPad app.

