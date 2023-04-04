Video: Watch the Ted Lasso cast give Stephen Colbert a pep talk and custom ‘Believe’ sign

The cast of Ted Lasso has taken its positive energy off the futbol pitch and into the dressing room of comedian and late-night host Stephen Colbert. Along with giving him a helpful pep talk, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis also bestowed a custom inspirational sign.

On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, the host was feeling bummed about why he should go on air with the NCAA championship happening.

As he turns away from the TV, he’s surprised by the cast of Ted Lasso sitting in his dressing room who is ready to give him a pep talk.

The funny bit runs about four minutes and even includes some jokes about Apple TV+. In the end, Sudeikis and crew convince Colbert to do his show aided by a “FART JOKES” version of the classic homemade Lasso “BELIEVE” poster.

Check out the full video below: