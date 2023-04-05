 Skip to main content

The latest ‘Alto’s Adventure’ soundtrack is now available on Apple Music and Spotify

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 5 2023 - 9:57 am PT
Alto's Adventure soundtrack

The hit game Alto’s Adventure saw a remaster/expansion launch on Apple Arcade last year – “The Spirit of the Mountain” which came with a new soundtrack. Now the music from the latest Alto game has arrived on Apple Music, Spotify, and more so you can enjoy the vibes anytime.

Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey developer Snowman shared the news on Twitter. The soundtrack for Alto’s Adventure: Spirit of the Mountain was composed by Todd Baker (the artist behind the music for Monument Valley 2, Land’s End, and more).

You can also find the soundtracks for the original Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, and Alto’s Odyssey: The Losty City on Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

Along with Todd Baker, other composers for the Alto’s series include Torrin Borrowdale and Brian Crawford.

While I love all of the soundtracks used in the games including the newest from Baker, I find “Zen Mode” by Borrowdale my go-to when I’m looking for something serene and relaxing.

Guides

Snowman

Snowman

