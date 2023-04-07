Documentary on tennis player Boris Becker streaming now on Apple TV+

A new documentary on tennis player Boris Becker and his fall from grace is streaming now on Apple TV+. The two-part documentary Boom! Boom: The World vs. Boris Becker follows the upswing and downswing of Becker’s career, featuring interviews with Becker himself, Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg, and more.

Boris Becker rose to prominence in the 80s, earning the nickname ‘Boom Boom’ for his characteristic fast opening service. He won Wimbledon three times, among many other Grand Slam titles, and would take the spot of world no. 1 seed in 1991.

However, despite his earlier successes, not everything went his way and he declared bankruptcy in 2015. Becker would be later sentenced to prison for hiding assets during the bankruptcy process in early 2022. The documentary includes exclusive access to Becker in the run up to his time behind bars. Now out of prison, Becker is hoping to return to a career in presenting and coaching.

The documentary is presented as two parts, with each episode running two hours in length. It is directed by Alex Gibney.

How to watch the Boris Becker documentary

You will need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch: get a free seven day trial here. You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app available on many platforms including Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ includes access to the full library of Apple original TV shows and movies. In the TV app, simply navigate to the ‘Originals’ tab to start watching.

