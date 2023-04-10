Deals: M2 Pro MacBook Pro second-best prices $150 off, black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, more

We’re back with another round of Monday’s best discounts. Courtesy of the fine folks over at 9to5Toys, all of the workweek’s best price cuts are all in one place. Leading the way, the second-best prices have landed on Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros at $149 off to join some official Magic Keyboard and Trackpad markdowns from $140, not to mention this spring Anker Gold Box sale from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros land at second-best prices

Starting off the new workweek, Amazon is offering some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Discounting both the 14- and 16-inch configurations, things kick off with the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,849.99 shipped in both Silver and Space Gray. Normally selling for $1,999, you’re looking at $149 in savings to complement the second-best markdown we’ve seen to date. It clocks in at $50 under our previous mention from last month and has only been bested once before back in February.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under-the-hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s an up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage, which also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

The savings today also carry over to the larger 16-inch version of Apple’s M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Now dropping down to $2,349.99 at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the same $149 in savings, as you’ll find above, delivering much of that same second-best price yet status along the way, too. You’re largely getting the same form factor, just with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display at the center of the experience, alongside an increased 22-hour battery life. Not to mention, there’s the improved 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU that provides even more power in the box.

Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $173 all-time low

Amazon is now discounting a pair of black Apple Mac accessories to start off the workweek and give your setup a spring refresh. After being refreshed back in March of last year, we’re now seeing some rare price cuts go live on two of the updated styles of Apple’s popular Magic peripherals, which include free shipping across the board. Leading the way, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is a highlight at $173. While you’d more regularly pay $199, today’s offer arrives to match the all-time low at $26 off. It’s matching that best price ever for only the second time and undercuts the previous discount by an extra $7. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for pairing with Mac or iPad, there’s a Lightning port on the front and tops off the rechargeable battery, which rounds out the package alongside the built-in Touch ID sensor.

To pair with the lead deal, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the popular Apple Magic Trackpad, of which the new black style is sitting at $139. You’d more regularly pay $149, with today’s offer selling for the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. It fell to $120 earlier in the year, but that short-lived discount has only arrived once before. Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black, which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Anker Gold Box sale has favorite charging accessories

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 50% off a variety of Anker charging accessories starting at $10. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $69.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save since its debut late last fall. This undercuts our previous mention by $10 and matches the all-time low set just once before.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect.

