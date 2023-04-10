 Skip to main content

Why the FBI says you should avoid public phone chargers at airports and malls

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 10 2023 - 8:10 am PT
7 Comments
FBI avoid public chargers phones

Over the past years, we’ve seen the problem of “juice jacking” grow at public charging stations for phones and other devices. Now the FBI considers the risk of juice jacking so high that it’s telling Americans to completely avoid using public chargers in airports, hotels, and malls.

As a refresher, juice jacking is when hackers install malicious code into public charging stations to read and steal data from mobile devices as well as track them. While it’s more likely to impact Android smartphones than iPhone and iPad, the latter are not invincible to such attacks.

Spotted by CNBC, the FBI shared a PSA on Twitter to “avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers.”

How to prevent juice jacking

As we’ve covered in the past, the FBI highlights the safest move is to use your own charger and a wall outlet instead of a public charging bar (that includes its own cables).

Another handy option is to keep a portable battery or battery case with you so you don’t have to worry about plugging into outlets while avoiding public chargers.

For iPhone and iPad, one of the security measures that can prevent juice jacking is the “Trust this Computer?” prompt when an external device or in this case malicious code is trying to access data. However, some unsuspecting users may tap “Trust” out of habit or without thinking about it.

Also, we’ve seen malicious cables like the $180 O.MG Elite that can compromise iPhone, Mac, Android, and PC. So it’s safest for even Apple users to stay away from public chargers.

The FBI shares more recommendations on its “Be Cautious When Connected” webpage like avoiding sensitive transactions on public WiFi, keeping your devices’ software up to date, and using strong and unique passphrases for online accounts.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Privacy

Privacy

Privacy is a growing concern in today's world. F…
Security

Security
FBI

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12