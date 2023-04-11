 Skip to main content

Facebook is offline for a lot of people

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 11 2023 - 8:43 am PT
Unable to load Facebook? You’re not alone … even if you can’t contact your friends. Users are reporting a site outage that presumably affects the social network’s website as well as the iPhone app.

Reports of a Facebook outage skyrocketed around 11:30 a.m. EST, according to Ookla’s Downdector web tool.

Given the nature of distributed servers, the Facebook outage does not affect all users. It’s likely that the social media site is only down in concentrated regions. If you’re reading this on Facebook, that’s why.

Web outages like these are typically very brief and are resolved within an hour, except for that one day in October 2021 when a lot of the internet went offline for most of the day.

In the meantime, hang tight. At least it’s not an iCloud outage, although the App Store and Apple Music did see some downtime yesterday evening.

