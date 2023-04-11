Next Apple Watch Activity Challenges set for later this month

Apple has officially set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenges for later this month. The company will hold an Activity Challenge on April 22 in celebration of Earth Day, followed by a challenge on April 29 in celebration of International Dance Day.

For the Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Earth Day, Apple says:

Let’s get out there and show some love for the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

And for the Activity Challenge scheduled for International Dance Day:

Get into the groove! Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on International Dance Day, April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, on Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content.

Apple Watch users will be notified about these new Activity Challenges prior to when they kick off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!

