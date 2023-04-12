Wednesday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $229, M1 Pro MacBook Pro from $1,390, more

Halfway through the workweek, 9to5Toys has brought us a collection of the best discounts from the Apple realm and beyond. The best price of the year is now taking $70 off Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as it hits $229. An even better value has now landed on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for those who don’t need the new M2 counterpart, with $900 in savings attached, to complement this spring Sonos refurbished sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $229

Amazon today is now complementing all of the iPad discounts live this week with a price cut on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $229 shipped. Available only in the Black styling, today’s offer is dropped from the usual $299 going rate in order to deliver the best discount of the year. It’s $20 under our previous mention, only the second discount this low, and one of the lowest we’ve ever seen, period. The white style now rests at $249, down from $299 to match the best price of the year.

Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard is designed for all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series as well as the latest iPad Air. Regardless of which device you’ll be pairing the keyboard cover with, Magic Keyboard delivers an improved typing experience centered around backlit keys which rest above a built-in trackpad. The entire package connects using Apple’s Smart Connector to avoid charging and Bluetooth connectivity altogether, with the iconic floating hinge design also packing a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the iPad’s built-in Thunderbolt slot for connecting with displays, hard drives, and other gear. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an even better value $900 off

After seeing the newer M2 models go on sale to start the week, Woot is now clearing out previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Headlined by the 16-inch model, which now sells for $1,600, shipping is free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from its original $2,499 going rate, this $900 discount is by far the best sale to date. It clocks in at $300 below our previous mention and is the lowest price yet. Not to mention, it’s $750 under the newer M2 Pro model.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis are an up-to-21-hour battery and a new array of I/O, like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year.

Also on sale today is the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, which also comes centered around the same design with the M1 Pro chip under the hood. It packs a similar spec sheet as well, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead of the lead deal’s more capable counterpart. And clocking in at $210 under the larger version, it’s worth a look for those who want a less unwieldy addition to their everyday carry with much of the same power. Now down to $1,390, you’re also looking at $609 in savings to match the second-best price to date.

Sonos spring refurbished sale from $139

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back over the holiday season. You’ll score free shipping across the board, too. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This is the first discount we’ve seen in quite some time, dropping down from the usual $849 going rate. Those $170 make this flagship soundbar even more affordable while marking a return to the all-time low in the process.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone. Head below for all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights.

Another notable highlight from the sale has the Sonos Roam Portable Speaker for $139. Not only is this down from the usual $179 going rate, but also one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board at $40 off and a new all-time low. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, Sonos Roam expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Sonos refurbished sale discounts:

