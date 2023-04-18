Withings launches Body Smart scale with Apple Health support, ‘Eyes Closed Mode,’ body comp, more

Withings has launched its newest smart scale with Apple Health integration, advanced body composition analysis, a fresh “Eyes Closed Mode,” and more. The new Body Smart comes as the company’s updated entry-level model with the Body Comp and upcoming Body Scan serving as its high-end smart scales.

Previously, Withings has offered its Body, Body+, and Body Cardio smart scales with the latter being the most advanced. Then last fall, the company launched the Body Comp smart scale which became the new high-end offering with rich features like advanced body composition, plus cardiovascular and nerve assessment.

Today, the smart health company has announced the overhaul of its lineup and Body Smart is the newest and most affordable model.

In 2009, Withings, a pioneer of the connected health movement, created the world’s first smart scale. Today, furthering the market it helped create, it introduces Body Smart, the latest addition to its smart scale lineup. Featuring Withings Precision TechnologyTM that combines multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), precision weight sensors, and advanced algorithms delivering insights and health analysis, the entry-level scale provides a big bang for the buck. It provides precise weight and body composition analysis as well as advanced health measurements, including heart rate, visceral fat, metabolic age, and basal metabolic rate.

With Body Smart being the new entry-level smart scale at $99.95, Body Comp at $199.95 will sit as the high-end until the Withings Body Scan is launched sometime “soon.”

Withings Body Smart features

Precise and consistent weight measurements

Body composition readings including fat/visceral fat, muscle mass, and water weight using multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA)

Measure Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) – coming with a May 2023 update

Apple Health integration with the Health Mate app

New “Eyes Closed Mode,” here’s how Withings describes it: “the user’s weight is tracked in the accompanying Withings app but does not appear on the screen. Instead, users see encouraging, motivating messages or daily information such as step counts, air quality, and the weather.”

Compatible with up to 8 different users and includes athletic, pregnancy, and baby modes to accurately measure anyone

Color LCD screen

Available in black or white

Price: $99.95

Withings Body Comp and Body Scan

Going beyond Body Smart, the Body Comp at $199.95 adds the Vascular Age cardio assessment, nerve assessment with an electrodermal activity score, and 12 months of the Withings Health+ service.

Previously announced and still on the way, the Withings Body Scan will be the company’s most advanced smart scale at $399.95 when it launches “soon.” It will come with all of the features of Body Smart and Comp while adding in a 6-lead ECG with AFib detection.

If you’re interested in Apple Health integration, body composition, and Vascular Age readings but don’t need the nerve assessment, the older Body Cardio is a great scale at $179.

What do you think about the new Body Smart with Apple Health and Eyes Closed Mode? Share your thoughts in the comments!