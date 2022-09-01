Withings reveals its ‘most precise’ smart scale with body composition, cardio and nerve assessment

Withings has shared an early look at its upcoming health device and the company says it’s the “most precise and complete smart scale” and also comes with “its first advanced services offer.” The Body Comp smart scale with Apple Health integration will be launching on October 4 with full body composition measurements, cardiovascular and nerve assessments, and more.

Last year, Withings brought its impressive Vascular Age measurement to its Body Cardio smart scale giving users seamless insight into their cardiovascular health.

Now, Withings is teasing its newest and most advanced smart scale that will be launching in October. The company shared the news in a press release and launched a landing page for the product. Along with the new hardware, Withings is launching an advanced service called “Health+.”

“Withings, a pioneer of the connected health movement, is reimagining the use of smart scales and home health optimization with the introduction of Body Comp, a complete body assessment scale measuring multiple biomarkers typically only assessed in a professional clinical setting, and Health+ an enhanced service providing detailed health analysis and tools to help people improve their health by building a health routine. Bundled together, Body Comp and 12-month access to Health+ will be available from October 4, 2022, priced at $209.95.”

As for body composition, cardiovascular, and nerve assessment measurements, Body Comp features more sensors than its predecessors plus Withings’ proprietary tech to offer the more precise readings.

For the new Health+ subscription that offers advanced insights, Withings touts the process of “Measure, Act, Improve, Repeat.”

The company says “Powered by behavioral science, Health+ is an enhanced in-app health experience to help anyone create routines that provide a positive feedback loop.”

Withings hasn’t opened preorders yet, but you can sign up on an email list to be among the first to get access when it becomes available.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac as we’ll have a full review coming before long!

