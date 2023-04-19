 Skip to main content

Phone addiction world rankings show the US at No. 20

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 19 2023 - 6:19 am PT
2 Comments
Phone addiction | Silhouette of man using phone

There are some world rankings where you want to be near the top, and some where you definitely don’t – phone addiction being one of the latter …

Electronics Hub reports its meta analysis of two studies, and says that Americans only rank 20th when it comes to the percentage of waking hours they spend staring at their phone screen.

We analyzed DataReportal’s Digital 2023: Global Overview Report to find country-level data for screen time, with information provided from a range of sources, including Semrush and SimilarWeb.

We then looked at sleep patterns data from Sleep Cycle to find average sleep times for residents in each country, allowing us to calculate the percentage of awake hours relative to screen time for each category of device.

Phone addiction rankings

The rankings of the top 20 countries spending the highest percentage of their waking time using their smartphones show that the Philippines heads the list.

Our phones have many uses, but who spends the most time on them? People in the Philippines spend almost a third of their day (32.53%) on their phones the most of any country. Brazil follows very closely with 32.46%.

Despite being home to the highest number of smartphone users in the world (more than 950 million, according to Statista), China spends just 19.54% of its day on phones.

Here’s the top 20:

  1. Philippines
  2. Brazil
  3. South Africa
  4. Thailand
  5. Argentina
  6. Indonesia
  7. Chile
  8. Colombia
  9. Mexico
  10. Turkey
  11. Malaysia
  12. UAE
  13. Romania
  14. Saudi Arabia
  15. Taiwan
  16. India
  17. Portugal
  18. Russia
  19. Israel
  20. USA

The figure for the US is 21.14% of waking hours.

But this isn’t the whole picture

Smartphones are of course just one of the screens we stare at in the course of the day. By the time you add in computers and tablets, the figures rise dramatically.

  1. South Africa 58.21%
  2. Brazil 56.61%
  3. Philippines 54.44%
  4. Argentina 53.80%
  5. Colombia 53.20%
  6. Chile 51.59%
  7. Mexico 48.60%
  8. Thailand 48.56%
  9. Russia 48.01%
  10. Malaysia 47.34%

Here, the US comes in at 42.58%, and the UK at 35.66%. The least screen time is Japan, at 21.7%.

Via Matt Navara | Photo: Warren Wong/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor