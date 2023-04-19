Tim Cook promises PM Modi more jobs in India as second store opens

While in India to celebrate the grand openings of Apple’s first two retail stores in the country, CEO Tim Cook also paid a visit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a meeting on Wednesday, Cook reiterated Apple’s commitment to India and promised continued investment in the country.

Cook posted to Twitter on Wednesday following the meeting with Modi. “We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future,” Cook said. “From education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country.”

According to The Economic Times, Cook also spoke with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit to New Delhi. The report says that Cook promised the continued addition of new jobs in India as the company further expands in the country.

Apple is continuing to invest in India with major expansions of manufacturing and production facilities. This week, the company is also opening its first two retail stores in the country. On Tuesday, Apple opened Apple BKC in Mumbai, while Apple Saket will open in New Delhi tomorrow.

Apple has high hopes for its business in India, both in terms of product sales and manufacturing. The two new retail stores have been a long time in the making, and there are likely more to follow at some point in the future.

