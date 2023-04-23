Rumor corroborates these iPads will lose iPadOS 17 compatibility

We’ve gotten a second prediction about what iPads will lose compatibility when Apple releases its next major software update this year. Coming from a reliable source, the latest intel corroborates a previous rumor. Here’s a look at the expected iPadOS 17 device compatibility and what three iPads will likely be dropped.

In early April, we saw our first rumor of what iPhones and iPads would lose support with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. It came from an anonymous Twitter account that has correctly predicted details about Apple software updates in the past.

Now iPhoneSoft has shared it has heard from a source at Apple about iPadOS 17 compatibility and it matches the first rumor.

For some background, at the end of 2021, iPhoneSoft correctly predicted that Apple would drop support for the first-gen iPhone SE and iPhone 6s with iOS 16, (although the original report didn’t include the iPhone 7 which was also dropped last fall). iPhoneSoft also correctly reported about iOS 13 and iOS 14 compatibility ahead of time.

iPads losing iPadOS 17 compatibility

Here are the three iPads that are rumored to be cut off by iPadOS 17:

iPad 5th gen

9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st gen

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st gen

iPads with iPadOS 17 compatibility

And here are the iPads that are said to keep support with iPadOS 17:

iPad Air 3rd gen and later

iPad 6th gen and later

iPad mini 5th gen and later

iPad Pro 2017 and later

Another thing to keep in mind, even though iPads from 2017 and on should be compatible with iPadOS 17, older devices generally don’t support all the latest features and capabilities that come with the newest software.

Meanwhile, for iPhone, there are conflicting reports. The first rumor we saw said three iPhones will lose support with iOS 17 while a second rumor said all iPhones that can run iOS 16 will be able to run iOS 17. Read more in our full coverage:

Do you have a iPad 5th gen or iPad Pro 1st gen? Will you upgrade if iPadOS 17 drops support? Share your thoughts in the comments!