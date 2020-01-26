Apple is expected to unveil iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at WWDC in June. Ahead of that release, a new rumor from French site iPhonesoft suggests that this year’s iOS release will support all of the same devices as iOS 13 did last year, but iPadOS will make some cuts.

According to the rumor, iOS 14 will continue to to support the iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 6s. Every other device introduced since then will also be supported, the rumor says.

iOS 14 devices:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

Of course, iOS 14 will also support all of the 2020 iPhones, including the rumored low-cost iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9, as well as the iPhone 12 lineup. Today’s rumor also hedges that it’s possible Apple may end up dropping support for the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s depending on the next several months of development.

As for the iPad lineup, today’s rumor says Apple will drop support for the iPad mini 4, originally introduced in September of 2015, and the iPad Air 2, introduced in October of 2014. These devices are powered by the A8 and A8X chips.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

This rumor should be treated with some skepticism, though. Last year, iPhonesoft said that iOS 13 would drop support for the iPhone SE, but that ultimately was not the case. The site did accurately predict that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 would be left on iOS 12, however.

Apple has an incentive to keep as many iPhone and iPad devices on the latest version of iOS 14 as possible, namely security and access to the latest features of subscription services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. That, of course, is also part of the reasoning behind the upcoming iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: