Deals: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off all-time low, M1 Mac mini $479, more

Back for all of Monday’s best discounts, 9to5Toys is starting off the work week by rounding up all of today’s best price cuts. On tap today, the lowest price ever has arrived on Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $250 off. It’s joined by deeper clearance on the M1 Mac mini at $479, as well as a new all-time low on iPad mini 6 at $390 thanks to a refurbished sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet at $1,749

Starting off the new work week, Amazon is offering some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Not just one of the first, either, but also a new all-time low! The savings now kick off with the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,749 shipped. Normally selling for $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings in order to land at a new all-time low. This is $50 under our previous mentions and the first time it has gone past the $200 savings threshold.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

M1 Mac mini sale clears out Apple’s most affordable macOS machine

Through the end of the day, B&H is now clearing out Apple’s previous-generation M1 Mac mini. The 8-core CPU/GPU configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD now enters at $479 shipped, down from its original $699 going rate. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen, and also arrives at $20 below our previous mention of the M2 counterpart. Today’s discount also clocks in at $50 below what you’d pay for the newer iteration of Apple’s most compact macOS experience over at Amazon.

It may not be the shiny new M2 model, but Apple’s original M1 Mac mini still packs a punch. Especially when you throw in the all-time low savings. Outfitted with the same small footprint design that makes the computer as popular as it is for so many different use cases, this is a notable solution for those who just want the most affordable option out there for getting into macOS. This won’t offer the best performance out there, but the lower barrier to entry will certainly make this a compelling option for users who don’t need the latest and greatest. It packs the first-generation Apple Silicon chip and is supplemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

iPad mini 6 hits lowest price yet in cert. refurb Woot sale at $390

Woot today is launching a certified refurbished iPad sales event with a collection of Apple’s previous-generation tablets on sale. Our favorite of the batch delivers the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Available in scratch and dent condition, the compact iPadOS machine now sells for $390. Normally you’d pay $499 for a new condition unit, with today’s offer clocking in at $10 below the lowest we’ve seen previously. It undercuts the current Amazon sale price of $469, as well, and is the best discount of all-time.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty, too.

