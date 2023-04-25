Houzz app adding support for Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone

Apple has been working with multiple partners to expand its Tap to Pay feature, which lets businesses use their iPhones to accept contactless payments. In the US, the popular home renovation platform Houzz has announced support for Apple’s Tap to Pay. This will let industry professionals use their iPhones to get paid by their clients with just a tap.

Houzz Pro now provides Tap to Pay support

For those unfamiliar, Houzz is a platform for home remodeling and design, providing software solutions for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish.

As announced by the company on Tuesday, professionals working with Houzz Pro will be able to turn their iPhones into point-of-sale devices to quickly collect payment from their customers with a contactless card or any NFC-enabled smartphone or smartwatch.

The entire process is managed through the Houzz app, which will make the platform even more intuitive for professionals, as they can now schedule, get paid, and manage their money in one place. Users will have the option to connect Houzz Pro with their bank account to get paid with Apple’s Tap to Pay.

Houzz cofounder Alon Cohen said that the platform has always wanted to help professionals “keep projects running smoothly” and that Tap to Pay from Apple helps them do just that. Cohen added that Tap to Pay also contributes “to greater visibility into a pro’s overall cash flow.”

Builders, remodelers and designers have told us that they need to process everything from retainers and deposits to change orders more quickly to keep projects running smoothly. Tap to Pay enables pros to conveniently accept payment in person. Since the tool is integrated directly into Houzz Pro, it also contributes to greater visibility into a pro’s overall cash flow as they schedule, collect and track payments across all projects in one place.

Tap to Pay now available in Taiwan

Last week, Apple announced the expansion of the Tap to Pay feature to Taiwan. Previously, the feature was only available in the US. Earlier this year, Wix announced support for Tap to Pay in the US. In addition to Wix, Tap to Pay is also supported by Square, payment platform Adyen, and Stripe.

It’s worth noting that Tap to Pay requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 15.4 or newer.