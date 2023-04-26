 Skip to main content

Another week, another Apple Store: Apple MixC Shenzhen

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 26 2023 - 4:20 am PT
1 Comment
Apple MixC Shenzhen curved exterior

April is turning into quite a month for new Apple Stores. Last week saw the launch of two new stores in India, and this week sees the opening of another in China: Apple MixC Shenzhen.

This latest addition is a mall store, whose design is virtually identical to the Apple Saket store opened last week – with the Cupertino company seemingly adopting a new standard feature for its retail outlets …

Background

Apple last week opened its first-ever Apple Stores in India, after a years-long effort to meet government requirements.

In a bid to boost tech manufacturing in the country, the Indian government passed a law requiring a company to manufacture around 30% of its products within the country in order to open a single-brand store. The law was essentially created specifically to target Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and a handful of other tech giants.

Apple finally met these requirements, and CEO Tim Cook opened both Apple BKC in Mumbai, and Apple Saket in New Delhi. The former has a spectacular cantilevered design, while the latter is more of a cookie-cutter Apple mall store.

Apple MixC Shenzhen

Apple today previewed photos of the new Apple MixC Shenzhen mall store, ahead of its official opening on Friday.

The interior looks like a very minor variation on the Apple Saket store opened last week.

Apple Saket:

Apple MixC Shenzhen:

This includes a similar curved storefront, seen in the top photo in China, and below in India:

A new standard feature: Local materials

Apple has incorporated locally sourced materials into its retail stores before, but based on the last couple of announcements, it appears this may now be a standard feature of new Apple Stores in malls.

Apple Saket:

Apple Saket is designed with materials sourced from the region, including the tables and wood feature wall.

Apple MixC Shenzhen:

The new store features a Padang Light stone floor and a timber veneer-clad wall — sustainably and locally sourced within China — that maximizes visibility within the store.

Apple shared only three photos of the new store, the third showing a roundtable Today at Apple area, next to the Pickup desk.

This is the 55th Apple Store in the region, with the company noting that its first store in the city, Apple Holiday Plaza Shenzhen, has seen 22 million visitors since its opening in 2012.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…
china

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor