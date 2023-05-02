Deals: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $800 off, official 10.9-inch iPad Magic Keyboard $220, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are all in one place below the fold. Courtesy of our friends at 9to5Toys, the savings today kick off with Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, which comes outfitted with 32GB RAM at $800 off. That’s joined by Apple’s official Magic Keyboard Folio for latest 10.9-inch iPad at $220 as well as a new all-time low on ESR’s new MagSafe power bank that also doubles as a wallet at $53. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $800 on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM

Expercom today is now offering one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s now previous-generation 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. We’ve largely been seeing retailers like Woot clear out refurbished models and the like over the past few months since the new M2 models hit the scene. Today we’re not only getting a discount on a new condition offering, but one of the higher-end configurations, too. Right now the elevated 512GB model with 32GB of RAM is now down to $2,099 shipped. Normally fetching $2,899, you’re looking at $800 in savings and a rare chance to save on a non-baseline configuration.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that refreshed chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year.

Outfit Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad with its official Magic Keyboard Folio

A notable companion to the 10.9-inch iPad discount that’s still up for grabs from last week, today Amazon is offering much of those same all-time low savings on a must-have accessory. Right now the matching Magic Keyboard Folio has been marked down to $220. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $29 off. It’s only the second chance to save since launching last fall, and clocks in at $9 under our previous mention from March.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Also on sale today, Apple’s official Smart Folio for 10th Generation iPad now sells for $63 in several styles. Down from $79, this is matching the all-time low with 20% in savings attached. Wrapping your 10.9-inch iPad in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

ESR’s new MagSafe power bank also doubles as a wallet at $53

Just last month, ESR launched the latest addition to its stable of MagSafe accessories with a new 2-in-1 power bank and wallet. Amazon is now offering the best price to date on the new release, with an on-page coupontaking the usual $66 price tag and knocking it down to $52.79 shipped. Delivering 20% in savings, today’s offer lands as only the second discount to date. It’s $2 below the launch pricing we saw go live at the start of April in order to deliver a new all-time low. ESR’s latest iPhone 14 accessory also pairs with previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. It arrives with room for two IDs or bank cards, the wallet functionality pairs with a built-in 5,000mAh power bank. It can dish out 7.5W speeds to your device, packing plenty of everyday carry accessories into a slim design. We take a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

