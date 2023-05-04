DistroKid – ‘the world’s largest distributor of independent music’ – launches on iPhone today

The DistroKid iPhone app has finally arrived with an official launch on iOS today. DistroKid – “the world’s largest distributor of independent music” – is taking its platform to mobile starting right now. Previously only available on the browser, the all-in-one indie music distribution service is easily the most affordable and hassle-free service I have ever used, and things are about to get even more convenient for folks looking to make use of its services on mobile. Today it is announcing the first-ever DistroKid mobile app scheduled for launch on the App Store with what appears to be the full suite of features found on the web. Take a closer look below.

DistroKid iPhone app has finally arrived

DistroKid says its number-one request from loyal users is to bring the platform to iPhone with a dedicated mobile app, and that’s exactly what it has now done. “With music consumption, promotion, and increasingly even music creation happening predominately on mobile, we are meeting artists where they’re at, on their phones,” said Matthew Ogle, vice president of product at DistroKid.

The DistroKid iOS app “puts DistroKid’s powerful suite of tools directly in the hands of artists,” including the ability to upload new releases, receive instant payment alerts, access stats from Apple and Spotify, edit metadata, “and more – right from their phones.”

While I, for one, will probably prefer to continue with the web side of things when it comes to actually uploading files – I’m still using a MacBook and Mac mini to create and render content anyways – being able to edit metadata, view performance stats, and other more administrative-type tasks will be wonderful on iPhone.

Alongside other innovations to the platform like Mixea – “an AI-powered intelligent mastering tool that helps artists instantly make their music radio ready by optimizing bass, compression, stereo enhancement, eq, limiting and loudness” – DistroKid also launched DistroVid last year. As the name suggests, the service essentially brings the service’s music content tools to video, and it enables users to upload music videos to Apple Music, Tidal, and Vevo. According to the company, DistroKid “is the first music distributor to offer this kind of deal to artists – unlimited full length music video uploads for one low price.”

The new DistroKid iPhone app is available for download right here.

And here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from DistroKid on iPhone:

Millions of musicians rely on DistroKid to get music into Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and all major streaming services & social networks.

Unlimited uploads

Keep 100% of your earnings

In stores 10-20x faster than any other distributor, at a fraction of the price.

“You’ve got money!” push notifications

Streaming stats

Dozens of features you won’t find anywhere else