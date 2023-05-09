These are the new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones: Transparency mode, Spatial audio, and more

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed that Apple has been working on new Beats Studio Buds+ with a custom Beats chip. Now we’ve also learned that the company is about to launch new Beats Studio Pro headphones with Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio. Based on codenames, it’s likely being developed in partnership with Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall.

Beats Studio Pro

It’s been a while since Beats released its last headphone. Even with AirPods Max on the market, Apple still seems interested in releasing new headphones under the Beats brand. Images found in the internal files of iOS 16.5 RC, which was released on Tuesday for developers, confirm the existence of the new Beats Studio Pro.

But more than that, 9to5Mac has discovered further details about the new Beats Studio Pro from our sources. According to our findings, the new headphones will have better active noise cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode, and even Personalized Spatial Audio for the first time.

We also speculate that it will feature a USB-C port for charging and a custom Beats chip, just like other recent products from the company.

The new headphones look very similar to the Beats Studio3. The most notable difference in terms of design is the removal of the “Studio” branding from the headband, based on the images we got of the new Beats Studio Pro. It will be available in four different colors: black, white, a dark blue, and brown.

Interestingly, based on codenames, it seems that Beats Studio Pro is likely being developed in partnership with artist Samuel Ross, who has worked with Beats in the past.

Apple currently sells Beats Studio3 Wireless for $349 (although you can find it for half the price on Amazon). It’s unclear whether Beats Studio Pro will replace Studio3 or come as a more premium alternative.

Beats Studio Buds+

In addition to Beats Studio Pro, Apple has also been developing Beats Studio Buds+. Code found in iOS 16 shows that Beats Studio Buds+ will support audio sharing, automatic device switching, and “Hey Siri,” just like AirPods and other Beats wireless earbuds. But despite supporting such features, the new Beats Studio Buds+ will feature a custom Beats chip instead of Apple’s H1/H2 chip.

We don’t yet know when exactly Apple plans to introduce these new Beats wireless headphones, but it seems that both products will hit the stores very soon.