Latest Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone design should be blasted off into space

Six months after unveiling a special edition of the Beats Studio3 Wireless in partnership with Samuel Ross, Beats is releasing a starry Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone.

This is the first official partnership between Kerwin Frost and Beats. These Beats Studio3 Wireless are being called “Cosmophone.” They have a blue finish with lots of stars, with Saturn and Earth on each side of the Beats logo.

With the launch of this limited edition pair of headphones on Friday, a promotional video is being presented with Thundercat. In the video, Kerwin looks through a giant telescope to see the world he created in space. When he looks at a constellation, the new Beats Studio3 Wireless appear. The video ends with him landing on Earth.

According to the press release, sales start this Friday when Kerwin will go from the sideral space to the metaverse, with a mission at the Dunking Simulator on Roblox. If the player wins one of the missions, they’ll be able to use Cosmophones in any Roblox universe experience.

On Sunday, the artist will promote the songs that inspired him with this collaboration on the Kerwin Frost Radio show on Apple Music 1.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones were first introduced in 2017, and ever since then, the company has been releasing limited editions as well as new colors.

These headphones deliver a great listening experience with Pure Active Noise Cancelling, which blocks external noise and uses real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity and range.

Different from the Beats Studio Buds, the Studio3 Wireless use the Apple W1 chip for seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices, as well as up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on. With the Fast Fuel technology, it’s possible to charge these headphones for 10 minutes and get three hours of play.

The Cosmophones will be available this Friday for $349.95 at Kerwin’s Store and SSENSE. You can find better and less shiny deals on Amazon.

