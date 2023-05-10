Dell 32-inch Apple Pro Display XDR alt now available with Thunderbolt 4, 4K webcam

Dell announced its new UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor back in January at CES, now the external display is available with a compelling feature set for a few thousand dollars less than Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR. Read on for all the details.

Dell followed through with launching this new display in the first half of the year as it planned. Today the price was revealed and it undercuts Apple’s 32-inch 6K monitor by a lot.

While it doesn’t match the Pro Display XDR feature for feature – and has a clunkier design – the 32-inch UltraSharp 6K has an impressive feature set with a list price of $3,199 (Dell is selling it 20% off for $2,559 at launch). That’s roughly 50% less than the base model Pro Display XDR.

The UltraSharp 32 6K features IPS Black tech, 99% DCI-P3, a Thunderbolt 4 hub, 140W passthrough charging, a built-in 4K webcam, noise-canceling mics, and more. Here is the full feature set:

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) specs

31.5-inch 6K panel (6144 x 3456) IPS Black technology HDR 600 certified 2000:1 contrast 99% DCI-P3 100% sRGB

Integrated 4K HDR CMOS webcam Adjustable with 20-degree tilt

Dual 14W speakers

Dual noise-canceling mics

Thunderbolt 4/USB-C hub 140W charging for laptops 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports 3x USB-C ports 2x USB-A ports HDMI 2.1 mini DisplayPort 2.1 2.5Gb Ethernet port Security lock slot Pop-out front-facing ports include two USB-C and one USB-A

Connect two computer sources with picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture support

Compatible with Mac and Windows

Here’s a closer look at all the integrated I/O:

9to5Mac’s Take

As I previously wrote, the UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor isn’t going to fully compete with Apple’s Pro Display XDR when it comes to the full range of reference modes for serious pro users. But for creative pros and prosumers, it looks like a compelling Pro Display XDR alternative at a fraction of the price.

I think Samsung’s upcoming 5K ViewFinity S9 is much cleaner and closer to Apple’s design, but for those that are okay with Dell’s aesthetic, the UltraSharp 32 6K offers a lot of bang for your buck.

What do you think now that we’ve got the details on the $3,200 list price ($2,560 launch price)? Share your thoughts in the comments!